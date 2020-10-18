What to Expect When American Express, Coca-Cola, Intel, Verizon and More Report This Week

Nearly a third of the Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. With the markets seemingly back on track, the fundamentals from this quarter will be important in terms of understanding where we really stand with the Dow what it could mean for the economy as a whole.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Tuesday’s open. The consensus estimates call for $3.16 in earnings per share (EPS) and $7.55 billion in revenue. Shares recently near $113, in a 52-week range of $76.99 to $142.22. The consensus target price is $121.80.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results on Tuesday morning as well. The consensus estimates are $1.41 in EPS and revenue of $18.35 billion. Shares were trading close to $145 on Friday. The consensus price target is $141.69, and the 52-week trading range is $94.34 to $145.85.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results first thing on Wednesday. The consensus analyst estimates are $1.22 in EPS and revenue of $31.59 billion. Verizon stock traded above $58 on Friday. The consensus price target is $61.26, and the 52-week trading range is $48.84 to $62.22.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Thursday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $0.46 in EPS and $8.35 billion in revenue. Shares were trading above $50 apiece late in the week. The 52-week range is $36.27 to $60.13, and the consensus analyst target is $54.50.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will post its quarterly earnings early on Thursday. The consensus estimates are calling for a net loss of $0.33 per share and $9.52 billion in revenue. Shares changed hands below $50 late on Friday, in a 52-week range of $21.95 to $56.25. The analysts’ consensus target is just $48.39.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) will share its third-quarter results late Thursday. The analysts’ consensus forecast is EPS of $1.10 on $18.22 billion in revenue. Shares were trading just below $55. The consensus price target is $56.59, and the stock has a 52-week range of $43.63 to $69.29.

And American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings Friday morning. The consensus estimates call for $1.33 in EPS and revenue of $8.66 billion. Shares were changing hands just above $105. The mean price target is $106.04, and the 52-week trading range is $67.00 to $138.13.