AT&T, Chipotle, Netflix, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

A new earnings reporting season is underway. Obviously, the pandemic again will weigh heavily on results this quarter, but there could still be some bright spots. A few of the major banks that reported this past week showed promising results, so there is some optimism.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. offers a preview of what to expect from some of the most anticipated quarterly results due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results early on Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for $1.36 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $7.28 billion. Shares recently traded near $79 apiece. The consensus price target is $90.25, and the 52-week trading range is $56.01 to $90.17.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is set to release its third-quarter numbers after Tuesday’s closing bell. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.05 per share and revenue of $549.99 million. Shares were trading below $28 apiece. The consensus price target is just $26.87, and the 52-week trading range is $7.89 to $28.56.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to report its latest results late Tuesday as well. The consensus estimates call for $2.13 in EPS and revenue of $6.38 billion for the third quarter. Shares were changing hands near $539 on last look. The analysts’ mean price target is $526.97, and the 52-week trading range is $265.80 to $575.37.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) third-quarter report is due late on Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for $3.40 in EPS and $1.59 billion in revenue. Shares traded late in the week above $1,342. The consensus price target is $1,310.26, and the 52-week range trading range is $415.00 to $1,384.46.

Third-quarter results for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) also are expected after Wednesday’s close. The consensus forecast sees a net loss of $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. Shares traded around $446 on Friday, and the consensus price target is down at $309.55. The 52-week range trading range is $50.04 to $502.49.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Thursday before the opening bell. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $2.35 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. Shares were last trading just above $39 apiece. The consensus price target is $45.47, and the 52-week trading range is $22.47 to $58.83.

Look for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to share its third-quarter numbers early on Thursday as well. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $5.88 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. Shares were trading just above $12, while the consensus price target is down at $11.25. The 52-week trading range is $8.25 to $31.67.

The report from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expected first thing Thursday morning. The third-quarter consensus estimates are $0.76 EPS on revenue of $41.61 billion. Shares traded above $27 late in the week, in a 52-week range of $26.08 to $39.70. The consensus price target is $31.96.

Watch for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) to release its most recent quarterly results early Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.05 in EPS and $1.94 billion in revenue for the third quarter. Shares traded shy of $6. The consensus price target is $6.96, and the share price has ranged from $4.11 to $7.40 in the past 52 weeks.

Mattel Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT) third-quarter report is due Friday morning. The consensus estimates call for $0.38 in EPS and $1.46 billion in revenue. Shares traded above $12 on Friday. The consensus price target is $13.08, and the 52-week range trading range is $6.53 to $14.83.