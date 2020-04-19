Boeing, IBM, Intel, Verizon and More Dow Stocks Reporting This Week Chris Lange

Nine of the 30 Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. Some are saying that this earnings season may not matter, considering the damage that the coronavirus outbreak has brought on the markets. However, these fundamentals will be important in terms of understanding the severity of the damage and what it could mean for the economy as a whole.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen has suggested that gross domestic product could pull back by 30% this quarter. With about a third of the Dow reporting, we may see if this estimate holds true.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is set to report its most recent quarterly results after Monday’s close. Analysts are looking for $1.81 in earnings per share (EPS) and $17.85 billion in revenue. Shares were trading around $120 on Friday’s close, with a consensus price target of $131.61 and a 52-week trading range of $90.56 to $158.75.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Tuesday’s open. The consensus estimates call for $0.44 in EPS and $8.85 billion in revenue. Shares closed trading near $48 on Friday. The 52-week range is $36.27 to $60.13, and the consensus analyst target is $53.05.

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is set to share its latest quarterly report first thing Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for $2.83 in EPS and $7.48 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $105 as the week ended, in a 52-week range of $76.99 to $155.09. The consensus target price is $121.73.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results on Tuesday morning as well. The consensus analyst estimates are $1.22 in EPS and revenue of $32.45 billion. Verizon stock traded above $58 on Friday. The consensus price target is $59.96, and the 52-week trading range is $48.84 to $62.22.

On Wednesday, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) will report its first-quarter results before the opening bell. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $1.71 per share on $17.53 billion in revenue. Shares broke above $153 again late last week. The consensus price target is $163.56, and the stock has a 52-week range of $89.00 to $391.00.

Look for Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to share its latest quarterly earnings later on Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for $1.35 in EPS and $5.76 billion in revenue. Shares were above $169 on last look, in a 52-week range of $133.93 to $214.17. The consensus analyst target is $198.76.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will post its quarterly earnings early on Thursday. The consensus estimates are $0.59 in EPS and $9.71 billion in revenue. Shares changed hands around $33 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $21.95 to $58.41. The analysts’ consensus target is $39.29.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) is scheduled to report its first-quarter results late Thursday. The consensus forecast is EPS of $1.27 on $18.67 billion in revenue. Shares briefly traded near $62 before pulling back on Friday. The consensus price target is $63.10, and the stock has a 52-week range of $42.86 to $69.29.

And American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings Friday morning. The consensus estimates call for $1.54 in EPS and revenue of $10.76 billion. Shares were last changing hands above $87. The analysts’ mean price target is $107.04, and the 52-week trading range is $67.00 to $138.13.