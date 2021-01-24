Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft and More Major Dow Earnings Coming This Week

Roughly a third of the Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. The markets recently have been pushing higher, and the fundamentals expressed by these companies will be important in terms of understanding where they stand going forward.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is set to report its most recent quarterly results first thing Tuesday. Analysts are looking for $1.31 in earnings per share (EPS) and $9.35 billion in revenue. Shares have been trading near $125 lately, with a consensus price target of just $129.32 and in a 52-week trading range of $67.00 to $138.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Tuesday’s opening bell. The fourth-quarter consensus estimates call for $1.82 in EPS and $21.67 billion in revenue. Shares traded below $164 late in the week, in a 52-week range of $109.16 to $164.14. The consensus target is $168.18.

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) will report its latest quarterly earnings before the markets open on Tuesday. The fourth-quarter consensus estimates call for $2.15 in EPS and $8.4 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $168 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $114.04 to $180.59. The consensus target price is $179.06.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) also will report its latest quarterly earnings early on Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for $1.17 in EPS and $34.49 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $57 on Friday. The 52-week range is $48.84 to $61.95, and the consensus analyst target is $61.65.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. The consensus estimates are $1.64 in EPS and revenue of $40.18 billion. Shares have traded around $229 in recent days. The consensus price target is $243.33, and the 52-week trading range is $132.52 to $232.86.

On Wednesday, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) will report its fourth-quarter results before the open. The analysts’ consensus forecast is a net loss of $2.32 per share on $14.49 billion in revenue. Shares changed hands around $204 on Friday. The consensus price target is $232.26, and the stock has a 52-week range of $89.00 to $349.95.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) also will report its latest quarterly earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell. The consensus estimates call for $1.40 in EPS and $102.76 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $137 on Friday. The 52-week range is $53.15 to $139.67, and the consensus analyst target is $134.51.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will report its latest quarterly earnings before the open on Thursday. The fourth-quarter consensus estimates call for $0.65 in EPS and $10.0 billion in revenue. Shares traded below $58 late in the week, in a 52-week range of $21.95 to $61.31. The consensus analyst target is $55.48.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Thursday’s open. The consensus forecast is $1.78 in EPS and $5.36 billion in revenue. Shares traded on Friday around $212, in a 52-week range of $124.23 to $231.91. The consensus analyst target is $241.69.

Look for Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to share its latest quarterly earnings on Thursday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $1.28 in EPS and $5.53 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares traded near $204 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $133.93 to $220.39. The consensus target price is $238.06.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is set to report its most recent quarterly results first thing Friday. Analysts are looking for $1.48 in EPS and $11.25 billion in revenue. Shares have been trading near $191, with a consensus price target of just $189.35 and in a 52-week trading range of $87.50 to $200.17.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) will report its latest quarterly earnings before the markets open on Friday. The fourth-quarter consensus estimates call for $0.06 in EPS and $26.1 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $91 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $51.60 to $112.98. The consensus target price is $104.06.

And Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) also is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results Friday morning. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for $2.00 in EPS on $8.4 billion in revenue. Shares were changing hands around $203 on last look. The consensus price target is $216.19, and the stock has a 52-week range of $101.08 to $216.70.