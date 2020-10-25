Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar, Chevron, Microsoft and More Dow Earnings Coming This Week

Roughly a third of the Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. The markets have been recovering recently, and the fundamentals expressed by these companies will be important in terms of understanding where they stand going forward.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is set to report its most recent quarterly results first thing Tuesday. Analysts are looking for $1.12 in earnings per share (EPS) and $9.8 billion in revenue. Shares have been trading near $169 lately, with a consensus price target of just $150.18 and in a 52-week trading range of $87.50 to $171.26.

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) also will report its latest quarterly earnings before Tuesday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $1.43 in EPS and $12.17 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $80 on Friday. The 52-week range is $65.25 to $92.64, and the consensus analyst target is $95.50.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. The consensus estimates are $1.54 in EPS and revenue of $35.72 billion. Shares have traded around $215 in recent days. The consensus price target is $230.72, and the 52-week trading range is $132.52 to $232.86.

On Wednesday, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) will report its third-quarter results before the open. The analysts’ consensus forecast is a net loss of $2.32 per share on $14.49 billion in revenue. Shares changed hands around $170 since July. The consensus price target is $177.36, and the stock has a 52-week range of $89.00 to $375.60.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) will report its latest quarterly earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell. The third-quarter consensus estimates call for $3.80 in EPS and $6.35 billion in revenue. Shares traded below $230 late in the week, in a 52-week range of $177.05 to $264.97. The consensus analyst target is $260.79.

Look for Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to share its latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $1.10 in EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. Shares traded near $197 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $133.93 to $217.35. The consensus target price is $224.84.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will report its latest quarterly earnings after Thursday’s close. The consensus forecast is $0.71 in EPS and $64.16 billion in revenue. Shares traded on Friday around $115, in a 52-week range of $53.15 to $137.98. The consensus analyst target is $121.43.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) will report its latest quarterly earnings before the markets open on Friday. The third-quarter consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.22 per share and $25.65 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $73 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $51.60 to $122.94. The consensus target price is $96.79.

And Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) also is scheduled to report its third-quarter results Friday morning. The analysts’ consensus forecast is calling for $1.49 in EPS on $7.66 billion in revenue. Shares were changing hands around $175 on last look. The consensus price target is $174.55, and the stock has a 52-week range of $101.08 to $184.06.