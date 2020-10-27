Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Amgen, Biogen, Hasbro, Kinder Morgan, SAP, Spotify, Twitter and More

Stocks were hammered lower on Monday as the election comes closer and as stimulus talks look dead on arrival. Many investors missed out on the recovery from late March, and the election and the slowing recovery are all creating a need to look for new ideas.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was last seen up 2.3% after beating earnings and confirming it was buying Xilinx. Wedbush Securities reiterated AMD as Outperform with a $100 price target.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that airlines are hoping for brighter days in 2021. Shares last closed at $38.58 and have a consensus price target of $49.19.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was raised to $3,700 from $3,680 at Credit Suisse.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was cut to $284 from $286 at Credit Suisse.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) was reiterated as Outperform with a $35 price target at Wedbush Securities.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) was reiterated as Neutral and its price target was cut to $282 from $316 at Mizuho.

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $45 from $40 at Morgan Stanley.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) was reiterated as Outperform with a $36 price target at Wedbush Securities.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $92 from $85 at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) was started with a Buy rating and a $40 price target (versus a $24.50 prior close) at Truist Securities, which noted that the first in-human systemically delivered CRISPR offers investors a compelling upside story.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said third-quarter sales soared as consumers bought products for their homes. Shares most recently closed at $81.95 and have a consensus price target of $82.00.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was cut to $16 from $20 at Credit Suisse.

SAP S.E. (NYSE: SAP) was maintained as Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets, but the firm slashed its target price to $127 from $170. The stock closed down 23% at $115.02 after lowering guidance.

Spotify Technologies S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $300 from $275 at Morgan Stanley.

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $215 from $165 at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $365 from $315 at Piper Sandler.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) was reiterated as Neutral but its price target was raised to $52 from $39 at JPMorgan.

