Albertsons, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and More Companies Kicking Off Earnings Season

The fourth-quarter earnings reporting season is just starting to ramp up, and we will be seeing the first round of major banks results this week. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports expected this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) is set to report its fiscal third-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. Analysts are calling for $0.42 in earnings per share (EPS) and $15.33 billion in revenue for the quarter. The stock has been trading around $17, in a 52-week range of $12.91 to $17.82. The consensus price target is $20.59.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is scheduled to report Tuesday after the markets close. Consensus estimates call for $0.93 in EPS and $1.14 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. The stock was trading around $34. It has a 52-week range of $9.82 to $42.20 and a consensus price target of $43.13.

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) will release its most recent quarterly results Thursday before the open. Analysts are calling for $8.66 in EPS and $4.23 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. BlackRock shares traded over $758 and have a consensus price target of $767.80. The 52-week trading range is $323.98 to $759.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings report before the markets open on Friday. The consensus estimates are $2.57 in EPS and $28.45 billion in revenue. JPMorgan stock was trading just over $135, in a 52-week range of $76.91 to $140.76. The consensus price target for the stock is $134.51.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) will report its most recent quarterly results before the opening bell on Friday as well. Analysts are looking for $0.59 in EPS and $18.11 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. The stock was trading at $33, with a consensus price target of $34.98. The 52-week trading range is $20.76 to $52.90.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is scheduled to release its earnings report Friday morning. The consensus estimates are $1.33 in EPS and $16.68 billion in revenue. Citigroup stock recently traded shy of $65, in a 52-week range of $32.00 to $83.11. The consensus price target is $73.11.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) will report its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday. Analysts expect $2.59 in EPS and $4.14 billion in revenue. The stock was last seen near $158, with a consensus price target of $149.71. The 52-week range is $79.41 to $162.74.