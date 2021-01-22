Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Nio and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about half over, the broad markets were sliding into the weekend. All the major averages were down slightly but this was a retreat from record highs. Some analysts are calling this a market top, but this is yet to be seen.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was reiterated by Cowen as Outperform and its price target was raised to $153 from $133. The stock was trading at $137.33, in a 52-week trading range of $53.15 to $139.67. The consensus price target is $134.51.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reiterated with an Outperform rating and its price target was hiked to $3,860 from $3,750 at Credit Suisse. The consensus price target is $3,830.84. Shares traded at $3,302.56, in the 52-week range of $1,626.03 to $3,552.25.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight and its price target was raised to $180 from $110 at Wells Fargo. The shares were last seen at $138.02, within its 52-week range of $40.76 to $147.55. Analysts have a consensus price target of $127.96 for the stock.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) was reiterated with an Outperform rating at Credit Suisse, but its price target was dropped to $325 from $330. Wall Street has a consensus target of $323.00. The stock traded at $276.69, in a 52-week range of $137.10 to $304.67.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) was upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral with a $178 price target at BTIG Research. The stock was last seen at $150.88, in a 52-week range of $70.20 to $155.31. The consensus price target is $148.29.

Nio Ltd. (NYSE: NIO) was initiated with a Buy rating and an $80 price target at Nomura. The consensus price target is $98.56. The stock was up about 5% to $61.21 a share on Friday, in a 52-week range of $2.11 to $66.99.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) was initiated with a Sell rating and a $60 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock traded at $59.96 and has a consensus price target of $66.95. The 52-week trading range is $39.71 to $66.20.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) was initiated with a Neutral rating and a $310 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock was last seen at $282.36 and has a consensus target of $309.61. The 52-week trading range is $208.55 to $429.00.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) was initiated with a Neutral rating and a $150 price target at Goldman Sachs. The stock was trading at $132.41, in a 52-week range of $86.00 to $163.17. The consensus price target is $171.43.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) was initiated as a Buy with a $300 price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares traded at $234.04, in a 52-week range of $107.75 to $259.01. The consensus price target is $255.84.

