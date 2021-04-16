Amazon, Chipotle, Disney and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were trading sideways into the weekend, despite the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 setting record intraday highs in the session. The Nasdaq was lagging, though.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included BP, Coinbase, Cisco, FuelCell, Micron, United Airlines and more.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Credit Suisse reiterated the e-commerce giant with an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $3,950 from $3,940. The shares traded near $3,393 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $2,256.38 to $3,552.25. The consensus price target is $4,009.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a $130 price target. The stock traded near $46 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $25.49 to $58.47. The consensus analyst target is $64.14.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY): UBS upgraded it from Neutral to Buy with a $43 price target. The stock traded near $28 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $26.13 to $54.78. It has a consensus price target of $45.45.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE): JPMorgan upgraded it from Neutral to Overweight with a $36 price target. On Friday, the stock traded around $24. The 52-week trading range is $6.53 to $44.95. Its consensus analyst target is $31.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG): KeyBanc Capital Markets raised its price target to $1,725 from $1,625 and reiterated it as Overweight. The shares changed hands around $1,529 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $772.01 to $1,579.52. The consensus price target is $1,667.64.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS): UBS upgraded it from Sell to Neutral with a $41 price target. Shares traded around $38 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $13.67 to $90.20. The consensus price target is $40.79.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC): Raymond James upgraded its Market Perform rating to a Strong Buy and has a $69 price target. The consensus price target is $62.33. Shares traded around $54 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $22.42 to $59.93.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS): Truist raised its price target to $205 from $195 and reiterated its Buy rating. The stock traded around $187 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $98.86 to $203.02. Its consensus analyst target is $206.50.

