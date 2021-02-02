Allstate, Cirrus Logic, EA, Zillow and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were pushing much higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each were posting gains over 1.5% just after the noon hour.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Dell, On Semiconductors, Palo Alto Networks, Ping and More.

Allstate Corp. (NYSE: ALL) was resumed at JPMorgan with an Overweight rating and a $127 price target. The stock was trading near $111.46, in a 52-week range of $64.13 to $125.92. The consensus price target is $126.31.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AGTC) was reiterated as Buy at H.C. Wainwright, and its price target was raised to $24 from $18. The stock was trading near $4.00, in a 52-week trading range of $2.29 to $7.40. The consensus price target is $15.06.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ: COLM) was reiterated as Hold at Pivotal Research, and its price target was raised to $92 from $90. The consensus price target is $93.00. Shares traded at $92.01, in the 52-week range of $51.82 to $99.23.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) was downgraded to Hold from Buy and issued an $80 price target at Craig Hallum. The shares traded at $90.62, within its 52-week range of $47.04 to $103.25. Analysts have a consensus price target of $99.78.

Dr. Reddy’s Ltd. (NYSE: RDY) was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays, and its price target was increased to $70 from $56. The consensus target is $65.50. The stock traded at $61.39, in a 52-week range of $33.33 to $73.50.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $171 from $163 at Benchmark. The stock was up about 3% to $149.86 a share on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $85.69 to $150.30. The consensus price target is $149.45.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) was reiterated as Overweight at Morgan Stanley, and its price target was raised to $27 from $25. The stock traded at $21.16 and has a consensus price target of $21.38. The 52-week trading range is $14.80 to $22.14.

Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target jumped to $80 from $48 at Telsey Advisory Group. The stock was last seen at $69.47, and it has a consensus target of $48.67. The 52-week trading range is $9.25 to $76.10.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE: TRI) was resumed at Morgan Stanley with an Equal Weight rating and a $90 price target. The stock was trading at $84.67, in a 52-week range of $52.23 to $89.55. The consensus price target is $46.09.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $175 from $145 at Needham. Shares were trading at $152.98, in a 52-week range of $18.65 to $159.16. The consensus price target is $139.75.

