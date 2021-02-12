Airbnb, Duke Energy, Hyatt, Royal Caribbean and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day roughly halfway over, the broad markets were sliding into the weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each hit new all-time highs this week.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Fisker, News Corp., QuantumScape, Zillow and more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) was downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research. The stock traded near $214 on Friday, well above its consensus target of $158.67. The 52-week range is $121.50 to $219.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) was downgraded by MKM Partners to Sell from Neutral. Needham downgraded the stock to Underperform from Hold as well. Shares traded below $14 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $3.71 to $21.48.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson. Needham resumed coverage with a Hold rating. Shares were trading above $31.90. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $14.25 to $36.54. It has a consensus price target of $33.73.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Colliers Securities. The stock was trading near $163, in a 52-week trading range of $69.50 to $169.70. The consensus price target is $165.35.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) was downgraded from Buy to Neutral with a $94 price target at BofA Securities. The shares traded around $90. The 52-week range is $62.13 to $103.79, and analysts have a consensus price target of $100.13.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) was downgraded at Berenberg to Sell from Hold with a $55 price target. The stock traded around $75 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $24.02 to $94.98. The consensus analyst target is $63.69.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) was downgraded at Barclays to Underweight from Overweight with a $38 price target. Shares traded near $48 on Friday. The 52-week range is $16.87 to $54.65, and the consensus price target is $34.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) was downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $22 price target. The consensus price target is $23.33. Shares traded around $23.70 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $7.03 to $53.00.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) was downgraded from Hold to Sell with a $55 price target at Berenberg. The stock traded near $68 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $19.25 to $113.62. Analysts have a consensus price target of $70.08.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was raised to $35 from $29 at Cowen. Early Friday, the stock traded around $30. The 52-week range is $7.01 to $44.69, and the consensus price target is $27.38.

