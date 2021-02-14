Baidu, CVS, Roku, Shopify, Walmart and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) is expected to report its fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday morning. The consensus analyst forecast has $1.24 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $68.75 billion. CVS stock traded above $74 a share on Friday. The consensus price target is $85.42, and the 52-week trading range is $52.04 to $77.23.

Look for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) to share its fourth-quarter numbers early Tuesday as well. The consensus estimates are $0.02 in EPS and revenue of $300.74 million. Shares pulled back 12% or so last week to less than $33, but that is still above the consensus price target of $17.83. The 52-week trading range is $8.90 to $45.00.

Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) to release its most recent quarterly results first thing on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $1.24 in EPS and $910.22 million in revenue for the fourth quarter. The stock hit a 52-week high of $1,499.75 midweek. The consensus price target is just $1,140.62, and shares have changed hands as low as $305.30 apiece in the past year.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is expected to share its fourth-quarter report Wednesday after the closing bell. The consensus estimates are $2.62 in EPS and revenue of $4.67 billion. The stock was trading above $310 a share on Friday. The $238.51 mean price target is right in the middle of the 52-week trading range of $82.00 to $322.89.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.08 per share and revenue of $454.75 million. Shares reached an all-time high of $441.19 this week, well above the $404.78 mean price target. The 52-week low is $68.06.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will release its most recent quarterly results early on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $1.50 in EPS and $148.05 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares traded near $144 apiece late in the week. The consensus price target is $162.61. The share price has ranged from $102.00 to $153.66 in the past 52 weeks.

The Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fiscal first-quarter report is due after the closing bell on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $1.26 in EPS and $4.97 billion in revenue. The share price rose around 17% last week to a 52-week high of $117.82. That is above the consensus price target of $110.08. The 52-week low is $36.64 a share.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is set to release its fourth-quarter numbers Thursday afternoon as well. The consensus estimates are calling for a net loss of $0.07 per share and revenue of $613.07 million. Shares are up about 40% year to date and traded shy of $470 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $321.54, and the 52-week trading range is $58.22 to $484.85.

And watch for Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) to release its most recent quarterly results early on Friday. The consensus forecast calls for $2.12 in EPS and $7.21 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares hit a 52-week high of $318.27 early last week. The consensus price target is $321.76, and the 52-week low is $106.14.