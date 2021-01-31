Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Ford, Peloton, Qualcomm, Snap, and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is expected to report its fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday morning. The consensus analyst estimates are $0.01 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $48.76 billion. Exxon’s stock traded at $44.84 on Friday. The consensus price target is $50.78, and the 52-week trading range is $30.11 to $63.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) fiscal third-quarter report is expected early on Tuesday as well. Analysts on average are looking for $3.25 in EPS, as well as $33.2 billion in revenue. The stock was trading above $253 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $169.95 and $319.32. It has a $324.85 mean target price.

Look for Amazon.com, Inc. (NADAQ: AMZN) to share its fourth-quarter numbers Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $7.19 in EPS and revenue of $119.66 billion. Shares were recently trading above $3,206 apiece, with the consensus price target of just $3,829.50. The 52-week trading range is $1,626.03 to $3,552.25.

Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to release its most recent quarterly results after Tuesday’s close as well. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.91 per share and $486.93 million in revenue for the fourth quarter. The share price was near $1,827 on Friday. The consensus price target is $1,983.93, and shares have traded between $1,008.87 and $1,932.08 in the past 52 weeks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) also is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $3.73 in EPS and revenue of $1.61 billion. Shares were changing hands around $1,480 on Friday. The $1,510.31 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $415.00 to $1,510.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon. The consensus estimates are $1.00 in EPS and revenue of $6.09 billion. Shares were changing hands above $234 late last week. The $256.07 mean price target is within the 52-week trading range of $82.07 to $254.39.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) will release its most recent quarterly results later on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.83 in EPS and $2.7 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares traded above $56 on Friday. The consensus price target is $62.71. The share price has ranged from $26.02 to $61.06 in the past 52 weeks.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) fiscal first-quarter report is due after the closing bell on Wednesday as well. The consensus estimates call for $2.09 in EPS and $8.24 billion in revenue. Shares were trading around $156, below the consensus price target of $168.71. The 52-week range trading range is $58.00 to $167.94.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is set to release its fourth-quarter numbers Thursday afternoon. The consensus estimates are $0.07 in EPS and revenue of $854.26 million. Shares were trading near $53. The consensus price target is $51.43, and the 52-week trading range is $7.89 to $57.39.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fourth-quarter report is expected late Thursday. Analysts on average are looking for $1.17 in EPS, as well as $2.83 billion in revenue. The stock was trading at $91 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $50.51 and $95.87. It has a $99.97 mean target price.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its most recent quarterly results later on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.08 in EPS and $1.03 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares traded above $146 on Friday. The consensus price target is $153.69. The share price has ranged from $17.70 to $171.09 in the past 52 weeks.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fourth-quarter report is due after the closing bell on Thursday as well. The consensus estimates call for $0.32 in EPS and $645.05 million in revenue. Shares were trading around $68, below the consensus price target of $75.15. The 52-week range trading range is $10.10 to $76.88.

And watch for Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) to release its most recent quarterly results first thing on Friday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.07 per share and $33.84 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares traded near $10 on Friday. The consensus price target is $9.72, and the 52-week trading range is $3.96 to $12.15.