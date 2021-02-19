Crocs, Emergent Bio, Macy's and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were sliding into the weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average hit a new all-time high in Friday’s session, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each posted all-time highs earlier in the week.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

CNAFinancial Corp. (NYSE: CNA) was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform and its price target was increased to $52 from $41 at Keefe Bruyette. Shares traded below $44 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $25.18 to $47.97.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $92 from $87 at Pivotal Research Group. Shares were trading above $82. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $8.40 to $84.09. It has a consensus price target of $84.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) was downgraded at Chardan Capital Markets to Neutral from Buy with a $112 price target. The stock was trading near $107, in a 52-week trading range of $46.37 to $137.61. The consensus price target is $113.00.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) was reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group with a Market Perform rating and its price target was raised to $14 from $10. The shares traded around $15. The 52-week range is $4.38 to $22.30, and analysts have a consensus price target of $9.50.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $17.50 price target at Roth Capital. The stock traded around $14 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $9.65 to $14.93.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) was resumed at Barclays with an Overweight rating and a $260 price target. Shares traded near $220 on Friday. The 52-week range is $102.85 to $246.72, and the consensus price target is $244.64.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) was downgraded at JPMorgan from Overweight to Neutral with a $7 price target. The consensus price target is $9.13. Shares traded around $8 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $3.31 to $9.97.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) was upgraded at Piper Sandler to Overweight from Neutral, and its price target was raised to $12 from $7.50. The stock traded over $9 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $2.49 to $12.04. Analysts have a consensus price target of $8.92.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN) was resumed at Piper Sandler with a Neutral rating and a $13 price target. Early Friday, the stock traded above $12. The 52-week range is $4.65 to $14.14, and the consensus price target is $12.06.

