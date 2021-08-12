Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chipotle, eBay, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Tesla and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were somewhat mixed after the Thursday jobless claims report met estimates. The Nasdaq also finally turned positive this week, after a few consecutive down days. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were each having somewhat slow days, after notching a few days of record highs.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Canopy Growth, Lyft, Mastercard, Pinterest, Virgin Galactic and more.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO): Wedbush downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Outperform. Shares traded near $34 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $10.71 to $38.99.

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP): Daiwa Securities downgraded it to Neutral from Outperform and has a $180 price target. Shares traded near $168 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $89.11 to $179.67. The consensus price target is $164.22.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN): JPMorgan resumed coverage with an Overweight rating. The stock was trading at around $57 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $46.48 to $60.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG): Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $2,235 from $2,100. The stock was changing hands near $1,875 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $1,167.30 to $1,912.75.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY): Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $79 from $78. Mizuho reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the target to $65 from $63. BofA Securities also reiterated a Neutral rating, and its price target rose to $70 from $68. Cowen reiterated a Market Perform rating and cut its price target from $72 to $69. The stock traded near $68 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $45.36 to $74.13. Its consensus price target is $70.09.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA): UBS reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $230 from $184. Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $187.50 to $250. Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its target to $245 from $219. The stock traded near $199 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $113.56 to $208.75.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM): Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and raised the price target to $225 from $200. The stock was changing hands near $147 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $108.30 to $167.94.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): UBS reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $725 from $660. The stock was trading near $717 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $313.45 to $900.40.

The five stocks with the highest relative overweight percentage in the portfolios of active fund managers all have Buy ratings at top Wall Street firms. BofA Securities sees them as very strong ideas for growth investors with a degree of risk tolerance.

See which three off-the-radar health care stocks have Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest buying the dips.