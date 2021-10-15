Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chubb, Domino’s, Lam Research, Moderna, Riot Blockchain and More

The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq continued their rally into the weekend, extending gains as more positive earnings came out on Friday morning. Crude oil continued to improve as well as Bitcoin, providing stability across these industries. With earnings season officially underway, it’s now a question of whether or not markets can keep up the pace.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Applied Materials, Bank of America, BP, Broadcom, Micron, and more.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ADPT): Cowen resumed coverage with an Outperform rating. Shares were trading near $33 on Friday, and the analysts’ consensus target price is $56.67.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS): Cowen resumed coverage with an Outpeform rating and a $19 price target. The 52-week trading range is $1.88 to $23.42, and the share price is near $13.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD): National Bank Financial downgraded to a Sector Perform from Outperform. Shares were trading near $19 on Friday, and the consensus price target is $28.

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE: CB): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $200 price target. The 52-week range is $116.82 to $187.90, and the share price is roughly $182.

Coursair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR): Robert Baird downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $29 from $38. Shares were last seen trading around $25, near the consensus price target of $39.67.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ): MKM Partners reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $525. Shares were last seen near $467 apiece. The consensus price target is $532.81.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX): Piper Sandler started with a Neutral rating and a $600 price target. Shares were trading near $563 on Friday, and the analysts’ consensus target price is $728.39.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA): Piper Sandler upgraded to an Overweight rating from Neutral with a $445 price target. The 52-week trading range is $65.49 to $497.49, and the share price is near $349.33.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT): DA Davidson started with a Buy rating and a $42 price target. Shares were last seen trading around $28, near the consensus price target of $54.00.

