Thursday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard, Boeing, Canopy Growth, GoPro, PayPal, Roblox, Visa and More

Markets were somewhat mixed to start out the day on Thursday, as weekly jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected. Despite missing estimates, they still managed to edge out to a pandemic-era low. While the economy is continuing to recover, markets are holding just under record levels.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Apple, Boeing, Home Depot, Royal Dutch Shell and more.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): JPMorgan downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $88 from $100. The consensus price target is $97.97, and shares were trading near $62 apiece.

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA): JPMorgan raised its Neutral rating to Overweight and lifted the price target to $275 from $260. Shares were last seen near $229 on Thursday, and they have a 52-week range of $191.85 to $278.57.

Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC): Barclays started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $14 price target. The 52-week trading range is $11.31 to $56.50, and shares were last seen near $13.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE: LNG): Mizuho started with a Buy rating and a $122 price target. Shares were around $104 on Thursday, and the consensus price target is $123.03.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON): BofA Securities resumed coverage with an Underperform rating and a $5 price target. Shares were trading around $5 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $6.43.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO): JPMorgan upgraded it to Overweight from Neutral and raised the $13 price target to $15. Shares were trading near $12, but the consensus target price is just $11.00.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH): Imperial Capital started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target. The 52-week range is $8.10 to $19.70, and the share price was near $9 on last look.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA): UBS resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $448 price target. The 52-week trading range is $312.38 to $401.50, and the share price was near $354.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA): D.A. Davidson started with a Buy rating and a $315 price target. The consensus target is $297.62. The stock was trading on Thursday above $269.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL): UBS resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $263 price target. Shares were trading near $203 on Thursday, and the consensus price target is $288.31.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $150 from $88. Shares were trading near $136, and the consensus target price is $105.40.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT): BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and hiked the price target to $329 from $317. Shares were trading shy of $250 on Thursday, and the consensus price target is $283.45.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY): Barclays started with an Underweight rating and a $10 price target. The 52-week range is $6.66 to $67.00, and the share price was near $11.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V): UBS resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $275 price target. The 52-week trading range is $192.81 to $252.67, and the share price was near $205.

ZTO Express Inc. (NYSE: ZTO): Macquarie raised its Neutral rating to Outperform with a $40.20 price target. BofA Securities upgraded it to Buy from Neutral while boosting the price target from $31 to $36. The consensus target is $34.66. The stock was trading on Thursday above $32.

