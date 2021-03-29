Co-Diagnostics, DocuSign, Dow, Nomura, Sea and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were pushing lower. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 were only down slightly to start the week, while the Nasdaq faced the worst of it with about 1% pullback. Although markets were lower, there was good news on the day, as the Suez Canal has been unclogged and that trade was resuming.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Baidu, Credit Suisse, Facebook, Twitter, ViacomCBS and more.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) was downgraded by Maxim to Hold from Buy. Shares traded near $9 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $6.81 to $30.99. The consensus price target is $22.33.

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) was started at New Street with a Buy rating and a $120 price target. The stock was trading on Monday near $102 a share. The 52-week trading range is $31.08 to $129.90, and the consensus price target is $116.08.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) was started at JPMorgan with an Overweight rating and a $14 price target. The stock traded near $8 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $6.25 to $15.44. It has a consensus price target of $13.19.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) was started as Neutral at H.C. Wainwright with a $7.50 price target. The stock traded near $6 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $4.52 to $8.68. It has a consensus price target of $6.86.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) was started at Daiwa Securities with a Buy rating and a $239 price target. The stock traded near $195 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $78.72 to $290.23. Its consensus analyst target is $278.00.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) was resumed at Credit Suisse with a Neutral rating and a $50 price target. The stock traded near $64 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $26.92 to $67.27. Its consensus target price is $60.59.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) was resumed at Credit Suisse with a Neutral rating and a $34 price target. The consensus price target is $44.00. Shares traded around $27 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $16.04 to $48.28.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) was downgraded at JPMorgan to Underweight from Neutral. Shares traded at around $6 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $3.72 to $6.72.

Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) was upgraded at CLSA to a Buy rating with a $275 price target. The stock traded near $202 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $40.41 to $285.00. It has a consensus price target of $300.06.



