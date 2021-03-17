Comcast, CVS, NRG Energy, Sherwin-Williams and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets seemed to be dragging. The Nasdaq was facing the worst of it, with the index down about 1%. The S&P 500 was seeing a loss of about 0.5%, while the Dow Jones industrial average was relatively flat.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Amazon, McDonald’s, Plug Power, Seagate, Starbucks and more.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was started as Underweight with a $48 price target at Wells Fargo. Shares traded near $56 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $31.71 to $58.59. The consensus price target is $59.86.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim. The stock was trading near $73 a share. The 52-week trading range is $52.04 to $77.23, and the consensus price target is $85.72.

Helen of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ: HELE) was downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy with a $247 price target at D.A. Davidson. Shares were trading below $217. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $104.02 to $265.97, and it has a consensus price target of $263.60.

Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) was initiated at Wolfe Research with a Peer Perform rating. Shares traded near $56, in a 52-week range of $27.04 to $60.16. Analysts have a consensus price target of $66.43.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) was started as Peer Perform at Wolfe Research. The stock traded near $183 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $56.62 to $192.57. It has a consensus price target of $179.08.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) was downgraded from Equal Weight to Underweight with a $15 price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares traded at around $15 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $12.52 to $24.69. The consensus analyst target is $19.91.

McCormick & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MKC) was downgraded at Argus to Hold from Buy. The stock traded near $86 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $56.12 to $105.54. Its consensus analyst target is $92.06.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) was downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research. The consensus price target is $50.45. Shares traded around $36 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $19.54 to $44.08.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) was started as Prer Perform at Wolfe Research. Early Wednesday, the stock traded near $714. The 52-week range is $325.43 to $758.00, and the consensus price target is $792.05.

With the first quarter soon coming to an end, now is the time to move from momentum to strong growth stocks, and four Goldman Sachs tech and biotech stock picks could offer extra strength in a pricey stock market.

In addition, see which electric vehicle maker says it wouldn’t mind competition from Apple and why Uber will start paying some drivers minimum wage.