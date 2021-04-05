Charles Schwab, Chesapeake Energy, Citigroup and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were pushing much higher on a really positive jobs report from Friday. The S&P 500 hit another new all-time high in the session, continuing to push even further past 4,000. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average also saw gains of over 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) was downgraded at JPMorgan to Neutral from Overweight, and its price target was cut to $54 from $57. Shares traded near $51 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $21.51 to $55.39. The consensus price target is $57.72.

Arrival Group S.A. (NASDAQ: ARVL) was started at Cowen with an Outperform rating. The stock was trading on Monday near $15 a share. The 52-week trading range is $9.50 to $37.18.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) was upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research. The stock traded near $68 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $31.63 to $68.86. It has a consensus price target of $68.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) was resumed as Neutral at Seaport Global Securities. The stock traded near $44 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $40.00 to $48.79.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) was downgraded at Wolfe Research to Peer Perform from Outperform. The stock traded near $73 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $38.76 to $76.13. Its consensus analyst target is $82.29.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) was started at Deutsche Bank with a Hold rating with a $46 price target. Goldman initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $62 price target, and Mizuho started it at Neutral with a $50 price target. The stock traded near $45 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $41.41 to $69.00.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) was started as Buy at BTIG Research with a $45 price target. The consensus price target is $44.80. Shares traded around $30 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $1.62 to $48.99.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) was upgraded at Tudor Pickering from Hold to Buy with an $87 price target. The stock traded near $75 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $35.44 to $84.39. It has a consensus price target of $84.69.

