Esports, Netflix, Rite Aid, Vail, Walgreens and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were trading sideways. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 were each more or less flat on the day, while the Nasdaq was lagging yet again.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Cisco, iHeart Media, Intel, Viacom and more.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) was started at BofA Securities as Neutral with a $78 price target. Shares traded near $69 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $67.73 to $146.90. The consensus price target is $132.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) was started as Buy with a $30 price target at Maxim Group. The stock was trading on Thursday near $15 a share. The 52-week trading range is $2.40 to $24.48, and the consensus price target is $20.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: HRZN) was started as Perform at Oppenheimer. The stock traded near $14 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $6.42 to $15.30. It has a consensus price target of $11.58.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was reiterated as Sell and its price target was cut to $472 from $485 at Benchmark. The stock traded near $506 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $341.73 to $593.29. It has a consensus price target of $619.43.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE: PTR) was upgraded at JPMorgan to Neutral from Underweight. The stock traded near $35 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $27.68 to $41.20. Its consensus analyst target is $50.97.

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) was reiterated as Hold but its price target was raised to $27 from $17 at Deutsche Bank. The stock traded near $18 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $8.86 to $32.48. Its consensus target price is $17.00.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $350 price target at BofA Securities. The consensus price target is $324.10. Shares traded around $279 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $129.52 to $333.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) was reiterated at Deutsche Bank as Hold and its price target was raised to $55 from $49. Shares traded at around $51 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $33.36 to $56.12. The consensus analyst target is $46.83.

Five outstanding BofA Securities value stock picks should continue to do well as the strong rotation to value continues. Toss in the added bonus of healthy dividends and there is a strong case for very proactive total return potential with much lower volatility and risk.

Note that short sellers have been bolstering their stakes in Apple, Amazon and Tesla.