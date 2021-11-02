Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Esports Entertainment, Expedia, Ford, ON Semiconductor, Salesforce and More

Markets edged higher Tuesday with the major averages hitting a fresh set of all-time highs. This comes as even more favorable third quarter earnings are continuing to roll out. Along with earnings, the ongoing economic recovery has been picking up the pace but as it stands now investors are looking forward to what the Fed has to say about monetary policy come Wednesday.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Apple, Dell, DraftKings, Exxon, Microsoft and more.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL): Roth Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a $22 price target. Shares were trading near $7, and the consensus target price is $19.20.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE): Atlantic Equities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Overweight with a $180 price target. Shares were trading above $160 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $95.51 to $187.93.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN): Evercore ISI downgraded to an In-Line rating from Outperform. Shares were trading above $157 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $200.68.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F): Nomura downgraded to a Reduce rating from Neutral. Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $20 from $17. Shares were trading above $18 on Tuesday, and the consensus price target is $16.96.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) Morgan Stanley reiterated an Equal Weight rating and raised the price target to $58 from $42. Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $62 from $55. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $70 from $60. Credit Suisse reiterated an Underperform rating and raised the price target to $52 from $45. Shares were trading near $57 on Tuesday, and the consensus price target is $59.30.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL): Deutsche Bank initiated with a Hold rating and a $110 price target. The 52-week trading range is $55.56 to $98.95, and the share price is near $95.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE): Guggenheim upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral with a $55 price target. The consensus price target is $79.32, and shares were changing hands near $43 or so apiece.

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM): Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $360 price target. The 52-week range is $201.51 to $304.86, and the share price is near $302.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX): Argus downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy. The 52-week trading range is $30.06 to $55.87, and the share price was around $45.

