American Airlines, Amazon, Bumble, McDonald's, Starbucks and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day approaching halfway over, the broad markets were trading sideways. The S&P 500 hit yet another new all-time high, continuing its push beyond 4,000. The Nasdaq had a slight gain, while the Dow Jones industrial average was lagging.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Airbnb, Chevron, Coupang, Peloton, Snap, Wynn and more.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) was started at Morgan Stanley with an Underweight rating with a $20 price target. Shares traded near $24 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $8.25 to $26.09. The consensus price target is $17.14.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) was upgraded at Morgan Stanley to Overweight from Equal Weight and its price target jumped to $90 from $49. The stock was trading on Tuesday near $73 a share. The 52-week trading range is $23.39 to $73.90. Analysts have a consensus price target of $70.75.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was resumed at Evercore ISI with an Outperform rating and a $4,000 price target. The stock traded near $3,238 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $1,997.62 to $3,552.25. It has a consensus price target of $4,009.23.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) was started with an In Line rating and a $64 price target at Evercore ISI. The stock traded near $62 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $57.40 to $84.80. The consensus analyst target is $67.91.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) was started at Atlantic Equities with a Neutral rating and a $237 price target. The stock traded near $230 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $167.85 to $231.91. Its consensus analyst target is $243.38.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) was started at Atlantic Equities at Overweight with a $128 price target. The stock traded near $113 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $68.33 to $113.24. The consensus price target is $111.30.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) was started at Evercore ISI with an In Line rating and a $1,360 price target. The consensus price target is $1,443.25. Shares traded around $1,176 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $374.02 to $1,499.75.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) was initiated at Credit Suisse with an Outperform rating and an $85 price target. The stock traded near $77 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $19.25 to $80.89. It has a consensus price target of $82.46.

The stock market is extremely pricey, and a BofA Securities strategist has made the case that conservative growth and income investors now need to focus on secure dividend stocks.

See why Morgan Stanley says airline stocks will continue to soar and which two new stocks Goldman Sachs suggests investors buy pronto.