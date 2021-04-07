Abercrombie, Pfizer, Teva and More of Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day approaching halfway over, the broad markets were trading marginally positive. The S&P 500 is holding just below its all-time highs, after hitting new highs in the past few trading sessions. The Nasdaq had a slight gain, while the Dow Jones industrial average was more or less flat.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) was upgraded at UBS to Buy from Neutral. Shares traded near $37 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $8.80 to $37.88. The consensus price target is $31.00.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) was resumed as Outperform with a $249 price target at Robert Baird. The stock traded at roughly $226 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $138.07 to $248.86. It has a consensus price target of $268.18.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) was resumed at RBC Capital Markets with an Outperform rating and an $18 price target. The stock traded near $9 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $7.52 to $14.39. The consensus analyst target is $20.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was resumed as Outperform with a $186 price at RBC Capital Markets. The stock traded around $162 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $101.81 to $178.64. Its consensus analyst target is $202.12.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) was resumed at RBC Capital Markets at Sector Perform with a $42 price target. The stock traded near $36 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $29.99 to $43.08. The consensus price target is $40.54.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) was resumed at RBC Capital Markets with a Sector Perform rating and an $11 price target. The consensus price target is $12.31. Shares traded around $11 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $8.44 to $13.30.

