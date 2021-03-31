BlackBerry, Lam Research, Shopify, Square, Zoom and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets largely were pushing higher, except for the Dow Jones industrial average. The S&P 500 hit a new all-time high in the session, and Nasdaq was rallying on the back of the tech sector and up over 1.5%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) was started by Credit Suisse as Outperform with a $15 price target. Shares traded near $8 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $1.50 to $8.60. The consensus price target is $12.36.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold from Sell but its price target was cut to $9 from $10. The stock was trading on Wednesday near $8 a share. The 52-week trading range is $3.18 to $28.77, and the consensus price target is $7.69.

BHP Group Ltd. (NYSE: BHP) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy by UBS. The stock traded near $70 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $35.68 to $81.82. It has a consensus price target of $85.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) was started by Credit Suisse as Outperform with a $78 price target. The stock traded near $44 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $36.14 to $68.40. It has a consensus price target of $75.50.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) was started at Bernstein with an Outperform rating and a $700 price target. The stock traded near $594 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $213.29 to $603.60. Its consensus analyst target is $598.23.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) was started with a Buy rating and a $1,200 price target at Stifel. The stock traded near $1,109 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $334.55 to $1,499.75. Its consensus target price is $1,453.49.

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette to Outperform from Market Perform with a $250 price target. The consensus price target is $266.60. Shares traded around $229 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $42.33 to $283.19.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) was started at Daiwa Securities with a Sell rating and a $250 price target. Shares traded at around $321 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $108.53 to $588.84. Analysts have a consensus price target of $481.70.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) was started at Credit Suisse with an Outperform rating and a $55 price target. The stock traded near $31 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $28.02 to $59.03. It has a consensus price target of $56.63.

