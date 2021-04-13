Aphria, Caterpillar, Coke, Deere and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were somewhat mixed. The Nasdaq was handily positive on the day, while the Dow Jones industrials were lagging with a loss. The S&P 500 was more or less trading sideways. Some analysts are saying this dispersion is a result of U.S. officials pausing the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included FedEx, JetBlue, Nvidia, PepsiCo, Square and more.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA): Canaccord Genuity downgraded it from Buy to Hold with a $17.50 price target. The shares traded near $14 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $2.78 to $32.29.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT): Wolfe Research started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $265 price target. The stock traded near $230 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $100.22 to $237.78. It has a consensus price target of $217.91.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO): Wolfe Research started it with a Peer Perform rating. The stock traded near $53 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $43.20 to $54.93. The consensus analyst target is $57.59.

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE): Wolfe Research started it as Outperform with a $425 price target. On Tuesday, the stock traded around $379. The 52-week trading range is $117.85 to $392.42. Its consensus analyst target is $380.28.

Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG): BofA Securities downgraded the stock to Underperform from Buy. The shares changed hands around $9 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $5.21 to $15.12. The consensus price target is $18.39.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB): Mizuho initiated it with a Neutral rating and a $320 price target. Shares traded around $309 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $144.30 to $428.96. The consensus price target is $381.38.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK): BofA Securities started it at Underperform with a $19 price target. The consensus price target is $26.47. Shares traded around $22 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $17.98 to $24.40.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Neutral rating. The stock traded around $68 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $20.39 to $95.12. Its consensus analyst target is $85.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN): The Jefferies upgraded to Buy from Hold included a price target raise to $40 from $25. The stock traded near $30 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $17.20 to $31.99. The consensus price target is $30.75.

Four top software stocks are significantly cheaper than in years past. With the market very pricey, it may make sense for aggressive investors to put some chips down on these stocks that have huge upside to the analyst price targets.

Note that short interest is surging on electric vehicle stocks, including industry leader Tesla.