Amazon, CME, Gilead, Twitter and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broader markets were sliding into the weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average was leading the charge downward with a retreat of about 0.6%. This comes after a week of these major averages hitting new all-time highs.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Bristol Myers Squibb, Carrier, Comcast, DraftKings, Nvidia and more.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Truist Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $4,000 from $3,750. Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $4,150 from $3,700. The shares traded near $3,513 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $2,256.38 to $3,553.39. The consensus price target is $3,997.83. Plenty of analysts chimed in after Amazon posted its earnings report.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME): Argus downgraded it to Hold from Buy. The stock traded near $201 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $146.89 to $216.75. It has a consensus price target of $207.22.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA): Macquarie upgraded it to Neutral from Underperform but cut its price target to $40 from $52. The stock traded near $38 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $18.56 to $78.14. It has a consensus price target of $46.40.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): SVB Leerink reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $74 from $72. Needham reiterated a Hold rating. On Friday, the stock traded around $63. The 52-week trading range is $56.56 to $81.76. Its consensus analyst target is $74.96.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI): Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $435 price target. The shares changed hands at around $391 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $281.07 to $394.93. The consensus price target is $423.00.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR): JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and cut its price target to $80 from $91. MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating and lowered its price target to $83 from $95. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Hold rating but lowered its price target from $82 to $68. Shares traded around $57 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $27.12 to $80.75. The consensus price target is $70.76.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC): Macquarie upgraded its Underperform rating to Neutral but lowered its price target to $47 from $78. The stock traded around $41 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $14.79 to $101.97. Its consensus analyst target is $53.81.

