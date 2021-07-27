Domino's, Eli Lilly, McDonald's, Merck and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were sliding, with the Nasdaq leading the way with a retreat of nearly 2%. We are in the heart of earnings season, with big names like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon on the way after the close Tuesday. Depending on how investors react to these reports, Wednesday could be a very different day.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included AbbVie, Alibaba, American Airlines, Chipotle, Pfizer, Starbucks and more.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ): Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $535 price target. The stock traded near $541 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $319.71 to $548.72. It has a consensus price target of $453.28.

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY): Truist Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $262 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $244 apiece on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $129.21 to $245.28.

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral. Shares traded near $203 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $116.79 to $216.15. The consensus price target is $219.50.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG): Edward Jones downgraded it to Sell from Hold. The stock was trading at around $39 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $22.56 to $52.06.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD): Guggenheim started coverage with a Buy rating and a $270 price target. The stock was changing hands near $246 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $191.64 to $246.56.

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK): Truist Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $92 price target. The stock traded near $78 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $68.44 to $83.78.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY): Raymond James downgraded it to Market Perform from Outperform. The stock traded near $614 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $424.03 to $621.73. Its consensus price target is $601.41.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR): Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $67 price target. The stock was trading at around $65 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $51.12 to $71.12.

