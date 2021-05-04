These Are ARK Invest's 10 Top April Holdings

ARK Invest has been one of the most popular themes of late in the markets, outperforming many other funds and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Practically all of its exchange-traded funds have more than doubled since this time last year, and this incredible performance has been on the back of Cathie Wood’s stock picking.

Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett. Unlike Buffett, though, Wood has been primarily focused on the tech sector and its explosive growth over the past few years.

The ARK Invest fund family includes ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG), ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) and Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX).

24/7 Wall St. has looked over each of the ARK Invest ETFs and we have highlighted the top holdings in each of the funds at the end of April. Although each fund has a different direction, some stocks span these themes.



Here are ARK Invest’s top 10 holdings across all of its ETFs as of the end of April:

Tesla

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is by far ARK Invest’s largest holding, with roughly 4.95 million shares, valued at $3.52 billion. In terms of the breakdown, ARKK holds 3.44 million shares, ARKW holds 990,000 shares and ARKQ holds approximately 525,000 shares.

Tesla stock traded around $663 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $152.22 to $900.40. The consensus price target is $636.87.

Teladoc

ARK Invest holds some 14.48 million shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) that are valued up to $2.50 billion. This stock is in practically all the ARK funds. ARKK holds 8.41 million shares, ARKG holds 4.02 million shares, ARKW holds 1.77 million shares and ARKF holds about 285,000 shares.

Teladoc stock was changing hands around $157 and has a 52-week trading range of $147.71 to $308.00. The consensus price target is $239.96.

Square

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) comes in at number three on Wood’s list. ARK Invest holds 7.50 million shares, valued up to $1.83 billion. ARKK holds 4.58 million shares, ARKF holds 1.70 million shares and ARKW holds 1.22 million shares.

Square stock recently has traded near $233, with a consensus price target of $271.26. The 52-week trading range is $65.21 to $283.19.

