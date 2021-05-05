Investing

Dell, iRobot, KKR, Lyft and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

Chris Lange
May 5, 2021 11:45 am

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were making a slight recovery from Tuesday’s carnage. Again the Nasdaq was leading the group, but this time to the upside. The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 were lagging but still positive so far on the day.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Clorox, Exxon Mobile, Kraft Heinz, Nvidia, Under Armour and more.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP): Roth Capital downgraded it to a Neutral rating from Buy. The shares traded near $16 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $8.87 to $42.28. The consensus price target is $31.17.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH): Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $60 from $49. The stock traded near $49 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $9.19 to $49.20. It has a consensus price target of $50.38.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH): Jefferies upgraded it to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the price target to $18 from $11. The stock traded near $13 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $2.46 to $14.39. It has a consensus price target of $10.40.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL): Citigroup resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $120 price target. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $98. The 52-week trading range is $39.30 to $103.80. Its consensus analyst target is $105.12.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT): Northland Securities reiterated it at Market Perform but cut the price target to $130 from $140. The shares changed hands at around $96 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $59.35 to $197.40. The consensus price target is $119.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR): Credit Suisse reiterated its Neutral rating and raised its price target to $66 from $60. Shares were trading around $57.21, in the 52-week range of $23.43 to $57.25. The consensus price target is $60.67.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT): D.A. Davidson reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $72 from $66. Morgan Stanley reiterated it as Equal Weight and raised the price target from $65 to $70, and Stifel reiterated a Hold rating and lifted the price target to $60 from $55. The stock traded around $54 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $21.34 to $68.28. Its consensus analyst target is $67.60.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ): Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating but cut its price target to $30 from $33. The stock traded near $17 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $9.84 to $46.30. It has a consensus price target of $28.71.

What’s Up With Apple: iMac is #1, New AirPods, Margins, and More

A top analyst who predicted last year’s massive relief rally now sees the potential for the market to drift up to 10% lower for the next six months. Though he is not calling for a major market crash, it may be time to sell in May and go away, as the adage says.

See why Credit Suisse believes steel stocks still have room to run.
