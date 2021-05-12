Amazon, Caterpillar, Disney, EA, Target and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were getting crushed. The Nasdaq was again facing the worst of this, with the index down about 2%. The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 were each down closer to 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Amarin, BigCommerce, DraftKings, Dollar General, Novavax, Unity Software and more.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and raised the price target to $4,175 from $3,750. The shares traded near $3,174 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $2,330.00 to $3,554.00. The consensus price target is $4,204.26.

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK): Argus downgraded it to Hold from Buy. The shares were changing hands at around $151 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $112.50 to $172.56. The consensus price target is $164.50.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT): UBS reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target to $252 from $230. Shares were trading around $241, in the 52-week range of $100.22 to $245.78. The consensus price target is $234.68.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA): Needham reiterated a Buy rating with a $165 price target. Benchmark reiterated it as a Buy and raised its target price to $181 from $177. The stock traded near $139 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $110.15 to $150.30. It has a consensus price target of $161.38.

Mimecast Ltd. (NASDAQ: MIME): Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $60 from $56. The stock traded near $46 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $36.52 to $59.48. It has a consensus price target of $55.31.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT): Morgan Stanley reiterated it at Equal Weight and raised its price target to $205 from $195. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $204. The 52-week trading range is $114.23 to $217.39. Its consensus analyst target is $211.80.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA): BofA Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $22 price target. The stock traded near $18 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $9.00 to $20.51. It has a consensus price target of $24.00.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $210 from $200. The stock traded near $180 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $99.66 to $203.02. It has a consensus price target of $209.42.

Even though the economy is starting to open up, it may be time for investors to move to more defensive positions. Five BofA Securities stock picks pay dependable dividends and can soften the blow if we see a big sell-off in the next six months.

Are analysts being too harsh on Array Technologies? Which one thinks the rally at Dollar General is over?

Furthermore, have short sellers lost interest in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Tesla?