Ford, Nvidia, Royal Dutch Shell and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Research Calls

Stocks are higher across the board halfway through Tuesday trading after Monday’s massive snapback rally that followed four days of losses. Worries over inflation, tapering of the never ending quantitative easing and interest rate increases sparked last week’s selling. However, the “buy the dip” crowd jumped in on Monday as the market bounced back from the worst week since last October. With summer now officially underway, it will be interesting to see if the Reddit /wallstreetbets “meme” stock traders stay active or take a summer vacation. Trading volume typically drops during the summer months.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

In case you missed it, here are Tuesday’s early analyst upgrades and downgrades. They included Affirm, Crowdstrike, CSX, Evergy, FedEx,Knight, Swift, Ryder, Raven Industries, Twilio, Zoom and more.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) Atlantic Equities raised the company to Overweight from Neutral with a $101 price target. That is versus the higher $105.07 consensus across Wall Street. The shares have traded between $67.10 and $102.76 over the last 52 weeks.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy and also dropped the price target to $215 from $240. That is versus the consensus target across Wall Street of $225.90. The popular retailer has traded between $142.34 and $229.18 over the last 52 weeks.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Barclays reiterated the firm’s Buy rating on the venerable automaker and raised the price target to $17 from $15. The Wall Street consensus target for the company is posted lower at $14.83. The stock has traded in a 52 week range of $5.74 to $16.45.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBHS) Loop Capital raised the stock to Buy from Hold and have set a $100 price target. The consensus target across Wall Street is posted much higher at $117. The stock has traded between $58.37 and $114.01 over the last year.

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) BofA Securities downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy with a $155 price target. The consensus price target across Wall Street for the company is set at $145.71. Over the last year the shares have traded between $91.84 and $145.20.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Cowen reiterated the firm’s Buy rating on the shares and raised the price target to $83 from $77. That compares with the consensus price objective on Wall Street of $76. The stock has traded in a 52 week range of $43.87 to $74.95.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) CIBC downgraded the stock to Neutral from Sector Perform and also lowered the price target to $8.50 from $11.125. That compares with the consensus target across Wall Street of $10.97. The gold miner has traded between $6.10 and $10.332 over the last 52 weeks.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Raymond James reiterated their Strong Buy rating on the semiconductor giant and raised the price target on the company to $900 from $750. The consensus target across Wall Street is posted much lower at $726.49. Over the last 52 week shares have traded in a wide range between $356 and $775.

Royal Dutch Shell plc. (NYSE: RDS-A) Societe Generale raised the mega-cap integrated energy giant to Buy from Hold. The stock has traded in a 52 week range of $23.07 to $44.50, and has a $52.38 consensus price target across Wall Street.

United Parcel Services, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Stifel resumed coverage of the delivery giant with a Hold rating and a $210 price target. That is versus the consensus target across Wall Street of $218.54. The stock has traded in a 52 week range of $107.16 to $219.59.