Apple, Lilly, Take-Two Interactive, Roku and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Research Calls

Halfway through Thursday’s trading session stocks are higher following a back and forth Wednesday where the Nasdaq managed to close at an all-time high while all of the other major indices posted small gains. Investors were focused on today’s jobless claims data, which came in slightly worse than expected which reinforces the narrative across Wall Street that people are indeed going back to work in greater numbers, but the pace is slower than some expected.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Morgan Stanley reiterated the firm’s Overweight rating on the legacy technology giant and bumped the price target to $162 from $161. That is versus the lower $159.46 consensus target on Wall Street. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $87.82 to $145.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated the firm’s Overweight rating on the pharmaceutical giant and raised the price target on the shares to $300 from $245. That compares with a much lower Wall Street consensus price objective of $218.25. The 52-week trading range for the stock is $129.21 to $239.27.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) UBS started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $66 price target. The consensus price objective is posted much higher at $81.33. The company has traded in a 52-week range of $41.59 to $95.48.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Goldman Sachs raised the shares to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to $228 from $198. The consensus target across Wall Street is posted at $208.25. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $102.17 to $204. 91.

Newell Brands, Inc. (NYSE: NWL) UBS started coverage with a Buy rating and a $33 price target. The consensus target is $27.89. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $14.81 to $30.10.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) UBS started coverage of the consumer staples giant with a Neutral rating and a $138 price target. The consensus target is posted at $147.94. The shares have traded between $115.04 and $146.92 over the last year.

Public Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSA) UBS started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $310 price target. The consensus price objective is set lower at $297.64. The stock has traded between $183.22 and $305.59 over the last year.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) Macquarie reiterated the firm’s Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target to $485 from $400. The consensus target across Wall Street is set at $445.50. Over the last year, the shares have traded between $112.11 and $486.72.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) Craig Hallum started coverage on the company with a Buy rating and a $22 price target. That is versus the $20.89 consensus target on Wall Street. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $8.25 to $22.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moffett Nathanson started coverage of the popular video game company with a Buy rating and a $214 price target. That is versus the higher consensus across Wall Street of $221.10. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $136.81 to $214.91.