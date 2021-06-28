Cramer's Stock Picks at the Market Top

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are holding near all-time highs to start out the week. Recent concerns over jobs and inflation have been a little more muted lately as the markets have been climbing. Practically all investors will be looking forward to the June unemployment report coming out on Friday. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has not just been a fount of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, “Mad Money,” that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE): had a strong showing after posting better than expected results. With shares holding at record highs it may be a tough decision to buy the stock, but Cramer thinks business is booming for Nike and any pullback should be considered a buying opportunity.

For the Lightning Round, Cramer led off with Carlotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), saying, “I’m done with the used cars for now. Carmax may have been the peak when they had that really great number. I’m staying away.”

MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ: MNKD): Jimmy Chill called this a “Speculative stock.” Also he added, “I hated the stock for the longest time, and I was right, but everybody on Twitter kept saying, ‘how could he hate it?’ The answer is, now it’s a speculative play that I like, and you can tell your whole family that it’s just for speculation.”

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is a name that Cramer was a little more shaky on, “I don’t know it. I’ve got to look into that one.”

Cramer also noted investors should not let their politics get in the way of their portfolio performance. While the U.S. has been at odds with China for years, companies that do business in China have actually done fairly well: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and more. However, this comes at the price of keeping their mouths shut on some political issues. Cramer concluded that while we might not like keeping our mouths shut on these important issues, these companies have responsibilities to shareholders.