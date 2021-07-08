Jim Cramer's Major Market Themes to Watch in the Second Half of 2021

The broad markets recovered on Wednesday, reaching new record levels. Federal Reserve meeting minutes released earlier in the day suggested that there will not be an imminent shift in policy. That means interest rates still could remain low and help boost the tech sector. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has not just been a fount of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now. Many people watch “Mad Money” to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here.

Cramer started out Mad Money by saying that investors should be watching some major trends in the marketplace: activist investors, hybrid workplaces, overpriced IPOs, oil, meme stocks, ransomware and China.

Jimmy Chill first pointed to activist investors, citing activists at Engine No. 1 securing three board seats at Exxon Mobile Corp. (NYSE: XOM). Cramer also mentioned a few companies related to the oil trade, saying that as the price of oil gets closer to $100 per barrel, companies like Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) get even more attractive.

Next, Cramer warned about overpriced initial public offerings. He noted that these deals will keep on coming and eventually they’ll suck the air out of the market

For the Lightning Round, Cramer started out with Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET): “I should talk more about Cloudflare because it’s got a great security component and it’s doing incredibly well.”

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) was one stock that Cramer had a lot to say about: “I went over the last quarter pretty closely and, you know, they have a lot of patents, but it’s not a great company. It’s a meme stock at times, but I’m not going to tell you to sell it because the memesters are going to get it going again, and it’s just not that bad a company. So, I think you’re OK, but there’s no catalyst.”

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP): “I’m happy with their business. I think the business of raw materials is good. I hope they can move everything from China. I want you to stick with it, OK. I do not want you to sell MP Materials.”

Last but not least, Cramer closed out with ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX): “ImmunityBio is pure, pure spec, but there is nothing wrong with that. As long as you know it’s spec, Jimmy Chill blesses it to buy.”