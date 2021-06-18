Jim Cramer Says Stay the Course, Weighs in on Meme Stocks, and These Are Stocks You Should Be Buying

The major indexes were mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq up about 0.9%, and the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 down 0.6% and 0.04%, respectively. It’s worth noting that the Nasdaq is within striking distance of an all-time high, and this push has been largely by the tech sector. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has been a fount not just for breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, Mad Money, that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

In response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks earlier in the day, Cramer noted that investors should stay the course even with a potential rate hike on the horizon. Overall, he believes that investors should not make any major changes to their investing strategy, but in fact this could create a buying opportunity for investors when the time comes. Cramer added this: “With the Fed taking itself out of the equation for at least six months, maybe longer, the industrials have a lot more room to run.”

In terms of staying the course, Cramer endorsed FAANG stocks, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Separately, he picked out Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) as two great stocks to own. Cramer also said he liked homebuilders and to would stay out of finance and fintech.

The Lightning Round went by pretty quick on Thursday. First, Cramer said that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS) is a little too speculative and it has large rivals. The company “competes against Dexcom and competes against Abbott, which are big competitors, so it’s just a speculative one.”

On Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), Jimmy Chill said that his guys downtown on the morning show love this stock and he does too. He thinks “it’s a sensation.”

On ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), his comment was, “Oh man, that’s a [meme stock]. … I was actually doing a piece on it. Can we save it?”