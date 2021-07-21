Jim Cramer's Earnings Season Winners

While Monday was a terrible start to the week, Tuesday was a quick bounce back, but does this bounce have staying power? With earnings season in full swing, there is a lot to look at in the stock market. Economic numbers are seeming to loom over positive earnings. What will win out? All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has not just been a fount of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now. Many people watch Mad Money to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here.

Cramer kicked off Mad Money talking about companies that are winning this earnings season. He mentioned that it is hard to keep a company down after it delivers a surprise earnings beat, even with millions of anti-vaxxers “hijacking economic recovery.”

He highlighted a couple of companies that surged on Tuesday, like HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), which sent the entire health care group higher, including AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT). Other winners included Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), which is getting its cruise liners back out to sea, and banks like Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), which each saw strong earnings this quarter.

He finished by saying that the chip shortage at automakers finally may be abating, which could be really positive news for the likes of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM).

Cramer started off the Lightning Round with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): “It’s got a lot of smart people behind it, and it’s also got the Wall Street bettors behind it, and frankly I find it tiresome.”

For vegetarian plays, Cramer focused on Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF): “I’ve told people to be in Beyond Meat. I’m going to stick with one of those vegetarian plays. That’s all I’m going to give you.”

On Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (NASDAQ: BGFV): “That is one that I would like to buy and have come on the show. I’m not kidding. They have the stuff. I like Dick’s. I think this one’s a comer.”

Cramer picked Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) as a comeback stock: “It’s making a comeback and I think it’s OK to own. I was very concerned, but as we saw with Simon Properties, all of the weak-handed stores are gone. Tanger works now.”

On U.S. Steel Corp. (NYSE: X): “There’re two steel companies in the country: there’s Nucor … and then there’s Cleveland-Cliffs … and then I don’t care about any of the others. Take your pick.”

For outdoor picks, Jimmy Chill named a few, including Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH): “I like Thor, I like Polaris and I like Camping World. I like the outdoor thesis, still.”

Cramer finished with a jab in at Dave Portnoy and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN): “Penn Nat needs football season and that is when Barstool shines, and it will shine again.”