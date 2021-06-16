Jim Cramer Has a Closer Look at Fed Policy, Energy Stocks, Snap and More

All the major indexes pulled back on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq leading the charge. Despite this, crude oil jumped back above $72 a barrel, and Bitcoin was fairly stagnant at $40,000. Tech investors gave back their gains from Monday, and energy investors cleaned up in Tuesday’s session. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has been a fount not just for breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, Mad Money, that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

One of the main points of Mad Money was what stocks to pick if the Federal Reserve maintains its monetary policy. Cramer suggested investors focus on stocks like Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) and Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW). He also was quick to point to energy stocks with rising oil prices, companies like Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD).

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) seemed to be the highlight of Cramer’s Lightning Round. Jimmy Chill noted, “I was quick to judge Evan Spiegel, thought that maybe he was too Hollywood, but it turns out no. He was on the right side of the tracks. He’s gotten it together. I welcome him on the show anytime, and I think Snap’s a winner.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS): Cramer is eyeing $350 as the level that he wants to get back into the stock, and he would do it slowly.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI): Cramer made an argument similar to that of Caterpillar from yesterday. Overall, he believes it is a good stock. “Call me a buyer, particularly if the Federal Reserve stays the course.”

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY): Jimmy Chill says that it is time to cut and run from this stock.

Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ: HEAR): Cramer thinks that this beach may be overcrowded and he suggests looking more toward companies like Logitech.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX): Cramer had this to say, “I think it’s a good opportunity to actually pick some Vertex up.”