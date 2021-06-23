Cramer Is Eyeing These Stocks As Nasdaq Takes Out New All-Time High

The major indexes on Tuesday continued their gains from Monday, this time with the Nasdaq leading the pack, up about 0.8%. Note that the Nasdaq hit a record high in Tuesday’s session. Crypto somewhat stabilized in Tuesday’s session, and oil is continuing to edge higher. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has not just been a fount of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, “Mad Money,” that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

Cramer noted that Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has a great lineup of new vehicles. Also, as the semiconductor shortage subsides and Ford’s Lightning electric F-150 makes its debut, it will be hard not to make money with Ford. Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) was another name on the list as Cramer said this big box retailer will be making sales, pandemic or no pandemic.

A couple of Cramer’s favorite picks included Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). He called each of these companies truly special and more than worthy of your investment dollars. These have been Cramer’s perennial picks as a couple of main components in FAANG.

In the Lightning Round, Cramer highlighted a few companies that were not necessarily household names, but he ended with a big one.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO): Cramer said that this is an excellent company and it will be even more so after this spin-off, “Buy, buy, buy.”

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA): Jimmy Chill says, “I love that company so much. That’s going to be a winner no matter which of … the SPAC-car companies.”

Loandepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI): “It’s OK. The problem is this is a very, very commodity-oriented business, and if this is new to you and you’re just starting I’d rather you in a dividend stock, I’d rather see you in a more consistent player than Loandepot.”

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) was the big finish, but Cramer’s reaction doesn’t seem to be a surprise as many consider this stock a staple of their portfolios. Cramer had this to say: “I like Qualcomm. I like Qualcomm a lot. I think it’s a buy here.”