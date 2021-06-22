Cramer Thinks Pandemic Heroes Could Keep Winning, and Here's Why

The major indexes had an explosive start to the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up about 1.8% and the S&P 500 up 1.4%. The Nasdaq lagged the rest of the group, up only 0.8%. The catalyst for Monday’s move was a strong showing from industrial stocks, while tech remained somewhat mixed. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has been a fount not just of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, “Mad Money,” that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

Perhaps the highlight of “Mad Money” was Cramer’s take on pandemic stocks. He noted that companies that crushed it during the pandemic have seen their stocks pull back recently despite the fact that business is still booming in some of these big names. A few of the picks included Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO), Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC), Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB), and The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

Overall, Cramer believes that stocks like Campbell Soup and Disney that have underperformed recently and could be on track to more gains. For instance, Disney’s streaming service garnered a lot of attention over the pandemic, but while more people are getting back out there, the company could stand to see a resurgence in its theme parks. Separately, Campbell Soup has pulled back, but the company has taken a fair amount of market share over the course of the pandemic.

For the Lightning Round, Cramer had a few choice picks, as well as a few stocks that investors should steer clear of. Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO) was one of the bigger names mentioned in the segment. Cramer’s take was that it’s OK, “It got an upgrade today. You know I prefer Chevron … but you’re going to be fine in Marathon. It’s just not as high quality as I would like, but it’s a $13 stock that’s probably going higher.”

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) was a quick dismissal from Jimmy Chill, “Life’s too short. Let’s pick another one of these.”

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE: LPX): Cramer took a somewhat mixed position on this one, “What happens when that multiple shrinks it usually means that the earnings are going to fall apart next year. I disagree with that judgment. I’m with you. I know the stock can go lower because the chart is hideous, but I want to stick with Louisiana-Pacific.”