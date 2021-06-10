What Jim Cramer Likes About Roblox, Stryker and More

The broad markets tipped lower at the close on Wednesday. The one sector that had a solid move was health care, with an emphasis on drug manufacturers. Crude oil was more or less stagnant, holding right below $70, and Bitcoin made a resounding comeback. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has been a fount not just for breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting-edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now, Mad Money, that many people watch to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ: WEN) seems to be at the forefront again as the stock dived today. No thanks to Cramer, meme traders found their spots elsewhere. The stock was trading near $26 per share, in a 52-week range of $18.86 to $29.46.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) might be a better story with Cathie Wood backing it. Cramer thinks it is a longer play. The stock was last seen trading around $91. The 52-week range is $60.50 to $103.87.

Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK): Let’s get into it, it’s a great company. Cramer likes Medtronic a little better. See how it plays out. Stryker stock closed at $253.13. The consensus price target is $274.09.