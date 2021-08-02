Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Newell Brands, Teladoc Health, Uber and More

With the trading day nearly halfway over, the broad markets were edging higher, led by the Nasdaq’s gain of about 0.5%. July was a relatively strong month for the markets, marking six months of straight gains for the S&P 500. More earnings are on the way this week, along with more analyst calls. Stay tuned.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Baker Hughes, DoorDash, First Solar, Levi Strauss and Lyft.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: MGY): Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $18 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $14 apiece on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $4.09 to $16.38.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $177 price target. Shares traded near $148 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $95.53 to $166.67. They have a consensus price target of $176.39.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL): Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to an Equal Weight rating from Underweight and raised the price target to $26 from $23. Shares traded near $25 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $15.67 to $30.10. The consensus price target is $28.40.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD): Needham downgraded it to Hold from Buy. The stock was trading at around $269 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $165.72 to $272.75.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD): KeyBanc Capital Markets started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $135 price target. The stock was changing hands near $114 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $56.02 to $117.12.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC): The Argus downgrade was to Hold from Buy. The stock traded near $148 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $129.74 to $308.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER): Gordon Haskett initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $65 price target. Here’s a more in-depth look into the report, as well as for DoorDash and Lyft. The stock traded near $44 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $28.48 to $64.05. Its consensus price target is $69.11.

U.S. Cellular Corp. (NYSE: USM): JPMorgan lowered its Neutral rating to Underweight and has a $36 price target. The stock was trading at around $34 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $28.19 to $39.96. Analysts have a consensus price target of $44.88 for the stock.

