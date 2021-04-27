Coinbase, Caesars, DoorDash, Lyft, Tesla and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, each of the major averages had pulled back slightly. Even with Tesla’s impressive earnings report, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 still dipped, if only a little. It’s yet to be seen if Microsoft or Alphabet’s earnings

will lift the markets after the close.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Airbnb, DraftKings, JPMorgan, Splunk, Uber, UPS and more.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR): Redburn started coverage with a Neutral rating. The shares traded near $101 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $16.91 to $106.20. The consensus price target is $103.09.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): Bernstein initiated coverage with a Market Perform rating and a $250 price target. The consensus price target is $479.83. Shares traded around $304 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $282.07 to $429.54.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH): Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $175 price target. The stock traded near $159 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $121.00 to $256.09. The consensus analyst target is $172.27.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW): The Argus upgrade to a Buy rating from Hold includes a $69 price target. The stock traded near $63 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $30.90 to $67.27. It has a consensus price target of $64.52.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL): H.C. Wainwright started coveraged with a Buy rating and a $20 price target. On Tuesday, the stock traded around $13. The 52-week trading range is $3.08 to $24.48. Its consensus analyst target is $22.50.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT): Needham initiated coverage with a Hold rating. The shares changed hands at around $64 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $21.34 to $68.28. The consensus price target is $67.30.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating but lowered its price target to $974 from $1,071. Shares traded around $707 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $136.61 to $900.40. The consensus price target is $650.81.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): MoffettNathanson downgraded it to a Neutral rating from Buy and lowered its price target to $57 from $62. The stock traded around $56 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $52.85 to $61.95. Its consensus analyst target is $60.32.

Sometimes, stocks that are perceived as growth stocks slip into value metrics, and that can lead to some big gains for investors. Four quality stock picks from Jefferies have those characteristics now.

Note that, even with short interest at a multiyear low overall, short sellers are still piling on Tesla and other EV makers, as well as tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

And one analyst sees Airbnb getting a huge boost in the reopening trade.