Global ETF Industry Reaches a Record US$9.46 Trillion at the End of July 2021

By ETFGI

ETFGI, an independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reports assets in the Global ETFs industry reached a record 9.46 trillion US dollars at the end of July. ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$80.45 billion during July, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$739.54 billion which is higher than the US$373.01 billion gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 1.2% from US$9.35 trillion at the end of June 2021, to US$9.46 trillion at the end of July, according to ETFGI’s July 2021 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Record $9.46 trillion invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of July 2021.

Record YTD 2021 net inflows of $739.54 Bn beating the prior record of $390.93 Bn gathered in YTD 2017.

$739.54 Bn YTD net inflows are just $22 Bn lower than the full year 2020 record net inflows $490.19 Bn.

$1.13 trillion in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

Assets have increased 18.4% YTD in 2021, going from $7.99 trillion at end of 2020, to $9.46 trillion.

26th month of consecutive net inflows

“The S&P 500 gained 2.38% in July. Developed markets ex-U.S. gained 0.40% in July. Luxembourg 8.41% and Finland 5.59% were the leaders of the month while Hong Kong suffer the biggest loss of 4.47%. Emerging markets were down by 5.59% at the end of July,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2021

Source: ETFGI

Source: ETFGI data sourced from ETF/ETP sponsors, exchanges, regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters/Lipper, Bloomberg, publicly available sources and data generated in-house. Note: This report is based on the most recent data available at the time of publication. Asset and flow data may change slightly as additional data becomes available.

The Global ETFs and ETPs industry had 9,154 products, with 18,539 listings, assets of $9,464 trillion, from 563 providers listed on 78 exchanges in 62 countries at the end of July.

During July 2021, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $80.45 Bn. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $53.04 Bn during July, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $512.17 Bn, much greater than the $112.90 Bn in net inflows equity products attracted for the corresponding period in 2020. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $21.68 Bn during July, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $133.34 Bn, lower than the $140.53 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted YTD in 2020. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net outflows of $1.20 Bn, bringing net outflows for 2021 to $6.13 Bn, significantly lower than the $64.44 Bn in net inflows commodity products had attracted over the same period last year. Active ETFs/ETPs reported $6.00 Bn in net inflows, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $88.23 Bn, higher than the $35.23 Bn in net inflows active products had attracted YTD in 2020.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $43.59 Bn during July. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV US) gathered $6.16 Bn the largest net inflow.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows July 2021: Global

Name Ticker Assets (US$ Mn) July-21 NNA (US$ Mn) YTD-21 NNA (US$ Mn) July-21 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF BSV US 40,535.86 11,201.79 5,991.36 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 243,339.08 32,054.86 5,337.55 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 258,285.59 23,583.45 3,223.34 iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP US 31,543.15 4,438.84 2,599.66 Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV US 32,230.40 2,491.71 2,574.19 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF IEFA US 99,091.47 7,713.16 2,354.05 iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF ESGU US 20,827.30 4,905.20 2,005.20 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB US 5,114.13 3,516.61 1,913.84 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF VT US 23,863.05 4,696.46 1,901.04 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF VEA US 103,424.87 7,674.68 1,817.14 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV US 291,326.63 14,533.83 1,784.12 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL US 23,966.92 -1,121.38 1,623.08 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ESG UCITS ETF – Acc IUME NA 1,497.26 1,455.77 1,455.77 Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP US 13,208.07 -612.48 1,413.63 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ESG UCITS ETF – Acc IUVE NA 1,425.31 1,413.11 1,413.11 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF EFG US 12,115.43 1,373.16 1,387.63 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF BNDX US 44,726.55 7,835.14 1,278.34 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF – Acc IWDA LN 40,345.92 6,657.38 1,252.58 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF ITOT US 41,965.61 4,202.12 1,157.23 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF VXUS US 48,629.22 7,407.76 1,105.61

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $984 Mn over July. Invesco Physical Gold ETC – Acc (SGLD LN) gathered $313 Mn the largest net inflow.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows July 2021: Global

Name Ticker Assets (US$ Mn) July-21 NNA (US$ Mn) YTD-21 NNA (US$ Mn) July-21 Invesco Physical Gold ETC – Acc IAU US 13,221.67 -221.86 313.20 Xetra Gold EUR – Acc UVXY US 13,871.03 1,148.14 198.79 Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC – Acc XGDE GY 2,393.85 -878.39 72.41 Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket Trust GLD US 1,104.63 277.36 72.20 iShares Physical Gold ETC – Acc 00XQ GY 13,391.63 -337.90 63.22 AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (C) – Acc XGDU LN 3,832.96 681.36 60.53 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities – Acc SLVO US 2,001.22 1,708.94 59.69 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold – Acc GOLD FP 3,686.52 172.40 56.16 Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund VXX US 473.22 99.30 44.89 Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN 4GLD GY 294.78 270.04 43.35

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during July.

Contact deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com if you have any questions or comments on the press release or ETFGI events, research or consulting services.