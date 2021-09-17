Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/17

Friday saw the markets close lower in what has been a tumultuous trading week of ups and downs, ultimately with markets ending in the red for the week. ARK funds bunked this trend and actually had a positive showing to close out the week. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 3.0%, while ARKX did the worst, down 0.1% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 17, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 516,000 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 27,617 shares of Cellectics & 9,672 shares of Caribou Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 36,993 shares of Nintendo & 104,400 shares of NanoString.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 150,400 shares of Iridium.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 14,362 shares of Tesla & 401,984 shares of LendingClub.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 17,017 shares of Iridium Communications.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 516,000 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 27,671 ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 9,672 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 36,993 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 104,400 ARKQ Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 150,400 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 14,362 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 401,984 ARKX Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 17,017

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.