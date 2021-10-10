Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 10/8

Each of the major averages edged lower to close out the week, but the S&P 500 still managed a weekly gain. ARK Funds pushed much lower on Friday to end the week on a negative note. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 0.4%, while ARKG did the worst, down 2.3% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on October 8, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 10,905 shares of Schrodinger & 79,461 shares of Sema4 Holdings.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 5,700 shares of Nanostring Technologies, 23,130 shares of Proto Labs, 18,921 shares of Sea, & 180,888 shares of Iridium.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is the one sale of note in this fund: 14,420 shares of BYD.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is the one notable sale in this fund: 494 shares of LendingClub.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The sale worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Sell SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 10,905 ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 79,461 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 5,700 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 23,130 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 18,921 ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 180,888 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 85,487 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 78,867 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 1,951 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 14,420 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 494

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.