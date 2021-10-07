Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Tesla

Chris Lange
October 7, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 60,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was up around 1% on the day. Note though that it is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 63,135 shares of Tesla. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $49.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 17% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 626,139
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 67,671
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 22,860
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 30,723
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 65,866
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 73,214
ARKK SE SEA 62,700
ARKK TSLA TESLA 63,135
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 65,032
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 14,050
ARKX HOFP THALES 14,900


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 8 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

