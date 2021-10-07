Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 60,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was up around 1% on the day. Note though that it is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 63,135 shares of Tesla. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $49.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 17% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|626,139
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|67,671
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|22,860
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|30,723
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|65,866
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|73,214
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA
|62,700
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|63,135
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|65,032
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|14,050
|ARKX
|HOFP
|THALES
|14,900
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.