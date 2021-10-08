Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 10/7

After a rocky start to the week, broad markets seem to have righted themselves and were driving higher into the weekend. ARK Invest, after facing a similar week, had an especially strong Thursday. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 2.5%, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.4% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on October 7, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. There were no notable sales in this fund.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 55,460 shares of Cellectis, 55,551 shares of Iovance Bio and 8,272,712 shares of Sema4.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 25,000 shares of Proto Labs, 349,395 shares of Nanostring Technologies and 62,654 shares of Sea.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is the one sale of note in this fund: 31,535 shares of BYD.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is the one notable sale in this fund: 3,668 shares of Lending Club.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The sale worth noting in this fund: 24,558 shares of PayPal.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 96 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 55,460 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 55,551 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 40,180 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 17,828 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 8,272,712 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 1,510 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 25,000 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 349,395 ARKK SE SEA 62,654 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 31,535 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 3,668 ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 24,558

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

