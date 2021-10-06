Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/6

Market futures edged higher on Wednesday night as investors are growing more optimistic regarding the debt ceiling. ARK Funds ended Wednesday on a fairly positive note, with one big exception. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 1.7%, while ARKG did the worst, down 1.3% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on October 6, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 41,819 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 179,161 Surface Oncology, 120,419 shares of Quantum-Si, 303,876 shares of Somalogic, & 1,525,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 77,800 shares of Stratasys, 325,861 shares of Signify Health, & 6,739,168 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 58,153 shares of Archer Aviation, 148,623 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & 81,700 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 13,256 shares of Square, 31,367 shares of Teladoc, & 103,245 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: 1,022 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 41,819 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 179,161 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 120,419 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 303,876 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 600 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 1,525,065 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 75,862 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 103,497 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 42,060 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 77,800 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 325,861 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 580,632 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFOR 57,511 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 17,763 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 6,739,168 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 58,153 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 148,623 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 106,782 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 81,700 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 15,528 ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 13,256 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 31,367 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 103,245 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 1,022

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.