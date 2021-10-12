Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/12

Bank earnings are on the horizon and while markets spilled into the red the tech sector saw a solid move forward. ARK Funds outpaced the markets today. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 2.0%, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.4% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 12, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 4,358 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 287,665 share of Somalogic, 80,290 shares of Quantum-Si, & 115,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 110,791 shares of Teladoc, 26,989 shares of Stratasys, & 61,732 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 50,514 shares of Velo3d & 179,691 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 338,243 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The one purchase worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 4,358 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 200 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 83,532 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 287,665 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 80,290 ARKG Buy ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 115,000 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 5 ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 79,253 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 15,167 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 110,791 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 26,989 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 13,254 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 61,732 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 50,514 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 179,691 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 94,782 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 338,243 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 40,379

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.